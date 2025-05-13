Junior women's hockey team to compete in four-nation tournament in Argentina

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The junior Indian women's hockey team will compete in a four-nation tournament in Argentina from May 25 to kickstart its preparations for the World Cup later this year.

The team will travel to Rosario where it will play six friendly matches against hosts Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile.

India will open the campaign with a match against Chile on May 25 and will clash with Uruguay the next day. After a rest day, the team will take on Argentina on May 28.

The team will follow the same sequence in the return leg, taking on Chile on May 30, Uruguay on June 1, and Argentina on June 2.

"This tour is a crucial part of the team's preparations for the FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025," Hockey India said in a release.

"We are preparing for the Junior World Cup later this year. We are looking to identify the best of the best from this squad with the World Cup in mind," coach Tushar Khandker said.

"Our aim is to gain as much experience as possible and assess where we stand based on past performances to understand how much we have improved." Asked about the rival teams, Khandker added, "Whenever you play an international match—be it a tour, bilateral series, test match, or tournament — you are representing India, so, the objective is always to give your best and perform to your full potential, regardless of the opponent.

"Our main focus in this tournament will be to execute our strategies effectively and give the girls as many match opportunities as possible, so they can gain the experience and confidence needed ahead of the Junior World Cup." The Indian team is scheduled to depart for Rosario on May 21. PTI AT AH AH