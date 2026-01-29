Jurel misses out on ton as UP manage only 237

Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) India international Dhruv Jurel missed out on a deserving ton by just four runs as his team Uttar Pradesh was bowled out for 237, courtesy a six-wicket haul from Vidarbha left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey on day one of their final Group A Ranji Trophy league fixture here.

At stumps, hosts Vidarbha (25 points), who are looking at an outright win to qualify for the knock-outs, were 33 for no loss.

Opting to bat, UP were struggling at 109 for 6 at one stage before Jurel and seamer Shivam Mavi (47) added 92 runs for the seventh wicket in a recovery act that enabled the visitors to cross the 200-run mark.

Jurel hit 11 boundaries and was a bit severe on spinner Parth Rekhade (1/60) but it was India A regular Dubey, who ran through the UP line-up with figures of 6 for 63 in 19.5 overs.

The UP innings folded a delivery short of 69 overs with none of the other nine batters able to cross the 20-run mark.

Jurel was the eighth batter out and Dubey's fourth victim caught by Parth Kadam.

Sukirt, Ninad take Baroda to 247/5 vs TN ========================= In another Group A game in Salem, Sukirt Pandey's patient 73 not out off 222 balls and Ninad Rathwa's (66 off 112 balls) half-century took Baroda to 247 for 5 against Tamil Nadu on the opening day.

The duo added 85 runs for the fifth wicket after Baroda were left tottering at 72 for 4.

Sukirt also added 90 runs for the sixth wicket with Atit Seth (45 batting). Off-spinner J Hemuchudeshan took three wickets.

Chetan's 160 in Nagaland's 322 for 6 vs Andhra ============================= Keeper-batter Chetan Bist smashed an unbeaten 160 as Nagaland reached 322 for 6 against Andhra on the opening day of their group A match in Sovima.

Bist smacked 23 boundaries and a six and added 167 for the fifth wicket with Dega Nischal (74) after Nagaland were left reeling at 59 for 4.

Kavurui Saiteja and Satyanarayana Raju took two wickets apiece. Andhra (28 points) would ideally want to take six points for a clear cut knock-out berth but even three points would take them to 31 and keep them in quarters hunt.

Swastik, Govinda take Odisha to 242 for 6 vs Jharkhand =================================== Half-centuries by opener Swastik Samal (79, 168 balls) and veteran middle-order batter Govinda Poddar (64, 120 balls) took Odisha's first day total to 242 for 6 against Jharkhand on the opening day of the Group A game in Jamshedpur.

For Jharkahnd, medium pace bowler Saurabh Sekhar (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers. Jharkhand, like Vidarbha are on 25 points and are looking at an outright win and bonus points to ensure a quarter-final berth.

Brief Scores In Nagpur: UP 1st Innings 237 (Dhruv Jurel 96, Shivam Mavi 47, Harsh Dubey 6/63). Vidarbha 1st Innings 33 for no loss.

In Salem: Baroda 1st Innings 247/5 (Sukirt Pandey 73 batting, Ninad Rathwa 66) vs Tamil Nadu.

In Sovima: Nagaland 1st Innings 322 for 6 (Chetan Bist 160 batting, Kavurui Saiteja 2/28) vs Andhra.

In Jamshedpur: Odisha 1st Innings 242 for 6 (Swastik Samal 79, Govinda Poddar 64, Saurabh Shekhar 3/34) vs Jharkhand. PTI KHS BS BS