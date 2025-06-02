Jurel scores second fifty, Jaiswal, Easwaran make merry

Canterbury, Jun 2 (PTI) India A batters enjoyed their time on a placid batting track with all the top four batters helping themselves to half-centuries as the first unofficial 'Test' against England Lions ended in a draw here on Monday. After England Lions ended their first essay on a healthy 587, 30 runs more than India A's first innings score of 557, Yashasvi Jaiswal (64 off 60 balls), skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (68 off 87 balls), Dhruv Jurel (53 not out) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (52 not out off 47 balls) got some runs and confidence before the second 'Test' in Northampton, starting June 6.

The match was called off after India A raced to 241 for 2 in 41 overs with 25 overs remaining on the final day.

India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar rightly promoted Reddy to No. 4 and allowed him to belt a few blows as he is almost certain to play at Leeds in the first Test against England.

Similarly, Jurel, who scored 94 in the first innings did his cause no harm by scoring his second half-century of the match. Jurel has the technique to play purely as a batter if the team management thinks on those lines.

The second innings started with Jaiswal hooking left-arm seamer Josh Hull for a six and in the post lunch session, Jaiswal and Easwaran matched each other stroke for stroke with both hitting eight boundaries.

The pitch had nothing in it and the Lions bowling was as mediocre as the Indian attack with none looking to put the batters in any sort of trouble.

It was important for the Test squad members to get a decent hit in the middle and hence the team management would feel satisfied with the outcome. Reddy enjoyed his time as he chanced his arms and hit three big sixes. Jurel also cut and drove well and also pulled for good measure.

Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 92 or first innings double centurion Karun Nair, who is a part of the Test squad didn't bat at their usual numbers as they had got enough match time in the first dig.

Although the second innings runs when the match as a contest was as good as dead counts for little but the four half-centurions can look at it as a glorified extended net session that won't do them any harm.

However, the bowling effort left a lot to be desired but it had a lot to do with the flat track that was on offer here.

Brief Scores: India A 557 and 241/2 in 41 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 64, Abhimanyu Easwaran 68, Dhruv Jurel 53 not out, Nitish Kumar Reddy 52 not out). England Lions 587 (Tom Haines 171, Max Holden 101, Dan Mousley 113, Mukesh Kumar 3/92). Match Drawn. PTI KHS KHS UNG