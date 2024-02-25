Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England on Day 3 of 4th Test

Ranchi: A fighting Dhruv Jurel fell 10 runs short of his maiden Test ton as India cut down England’s first-innings lead to 46 runs after being dismissed for 307 at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test here on Sunday.

At the stroke of lunch break, Jurel was cleaned up by Tom Hartley (3/68) after a splendid 90 off 149 balls studded with six fours and four sixes to wrap up India's first innings in 103.2 overs.

For England, Shoaib Bashir completed his maiden five-wicket haul.

Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav (28) kept England at bay for the large part of the first session on the third day after doing so on the final session of the second day evening.

For the eighth wicket, Jurel and Kuldeep put on 76 vital runs while consuming 202 deliveries to settle the Indian nerves, after the hosts had lost a chunk of their batting line-up without any significant contributions on day 2.

Kuldeep perished when England took the second new ball and James Anderson had the batter walking back after an inside edge which rolled onto the stumps.

Once again playing a crucial knock, Kuldeep scored 28 from 131 balls with two fours.

Brief scores: England 353 lead India 303 in 103.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 73, Dhruv Jurel 90; Shoaib Bashir 5/119, Tom Hartley 3/68) by 46 runs.