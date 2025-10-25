Just happy to extract as much as I can out of the wicket: Alana King

Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) Architect of Australia’s commanding win over South Africa, leg-spinner Alana King said she focuses only on controlling her bowling and was delighted to make the most of the helpful conditions en route to her career-best haul in the team’s seven-wicket victory.

King returned career-best figures of 7 for 18 to bowl out South Africa for a paltry 97 as Australia romped home in 16.5 overs to end their league engagements with a clean record.

"Expected it to slide on a little bit with a bit of the drizzle. Just happy to extract as much as I can out of the wicket," said King, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, during the post-match presentations.

"As a bowler, you always love wickets. I can play a different role. If that is holding down one end, and then the other bowlers coming on to take wickets. Happy to play any role, as long as I am playing my role for Australia and that puts us in a good position.

On some balls turning more than others, King said: "Natural variation as well. Trying to give it a rip every ball. Some are going to hit the leather and slide on, some will hit the stitching and seam, they might spin.

"As long as they are coming out of my hand (well), that is only thing I can control. Not going to reinvent the wheel, just keep on doing (what I am doing) and take it from there." Australia captain Tahlia McGrath hailed leg-spinner Alana King’s record-breaking seven-wicket haul as “something special”, saying every ball from her hand looked like producing a wicket.

"How good was she (King)?! That was pretty awesome. Get the ball in her hands, something was going to happen. Felt like every ball was going to be a wicket. Super happy for her. She broke a lot of records, and really special performance," the skipper said.

The dangerous Laura Wolvaardt (31) looked in imperious touch early on, cracking seven boundaries in the first six overs but once she was gone it was all downhill for South Africa.

"We stuck with them (our pacers), tweaked our plans a little. We were getting dots but leaking boundaries. Stayed nice and calm, and they both (Schutt and Garth) pulled it back well and took crucial wickets," McGrath said.

On getting King on soon, the Australia skipper said: "She is a bit of an X-Factor at this World Cup. As soon as the powerplay was done, had a conversation with Ash (to get King on early)." Chasing the modest target, Australia stumbled initially with opener Phoebe Litchfield (5) and veteran Ellyse Perry (0) falling early but Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38 not out) shared a 76-run stand to extend Australia's unbeaten run in the contest.

" Plan was to bat with intent. So that was the plan going in. Few early wickets but the way Voll and Mooney batted, it was pretty good. Awesome to get the job done and nice to walk away with a bit of momentum." Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain, rued the missed opportunities but said they have to forget this day and focus on the semifinals.

"Not the way we would have wanted to end the group stage. Did not have runs. Done a lot of good in the tournament, will focus on that going into the semis.

"Did not think it was the worst thing in the world (to be batting first). It was something we did want to practice. Last time did not go so well (against England). It was a decent track to bat on," she said.

"Feel like I am timing it well. Try to forget about today a little and just focus on the good we have been doing. Nice to see different batters and bowlers put their hands up. Hopefully we can have one or two of them putting their hands up (in the semi-final)." PTI ATK KHS