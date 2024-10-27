Just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play: Dhoni

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has hinted at a potential return for IPL 2025, saying he wants to enjoy "whatever last few years of cricket" he can play, amid speculation regarding his availability for the upcoming season.

There has been speculation about Dhoni's future since he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in the last season and began batting lower in the order.

Franchises must submit their retained player lists by October 31 ahead of the mega auction. Dhoni could be retained by CSK as an uncapped player this year due to the reintroduction of a rule allowing players retired from international cricket for five years to be classified as uncapped.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play," a report in ESPNcricinfo quoted Dhoni as saying on Sunday at a promotional event held in Goa a couple of days ago.

"Like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4[pm], just enjoying the game. But when you play professional sport it becomes difficult to enjoy the game just like a game. So what I want to do is, there are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy the game for the next few years." Last week, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had also said that he is hopeful of Dhoni being part of the upcoming season.

Dhoni, who underwent left knee surgery in 2023, batted lower down the order during the 2024 IPL edition. The former India skipper explained that this decision was primarily to provide game-time to aspiring Indian players ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"My thinking was simple, if others are doing their job well why do I need to come up the order," Dhoni said.

"If you're talking about last year (season) specifically, the T20 World Cup squad was going to be announced soon. So we have to give people who are fighting for a spot a chance.

"In our team (CSK) we had a few, (Ravindra) Jadeja was there, Shivam Dube was there so you give them an opportunity to prove themselves to get into the Indian team. There was nothing in it for me, no selection and other things. So I'm good behind [playing down the order] and my team was happy with what I was doing." "Love how teams are playing Test cricket now" ============================ Dhoni has praised the result-oriented aggressive approach, often referred to as "Bazball," that teams are adopting in Test cricket these days.

"You can give cricket any term that you want to, what we have seen is cricket has evolved. The way people are playing cricket is very different. There was a time when in ODIs something was considered a safe score, now that score is not safe in T20s too," Dhoni said.

"You give something a term, it becomes much more interesting because you start talking about it, you start relating to it but at the end of the day what is it? It's a way to play cricket." Having played 90 Tests for India, Dhoni reflected on the challenges of playing on the fifth day when a match appeared headed for a draw.

"For me, the most difficult time during a Test match was the fifth day of a match which is the last day when you knew that 100% it is going to be a draw," he said in the report.

"I would still need to keep for nearly 2.5 sessions and that was the most tiring part. You see there is no result happening, you are just going through the motions. Yes, bowlers would like to take wickets, batters will try to score runs, [but] there is no result in the game.

"You think let's finish this and go, why do I have to be here. So I love the fact there's change in the way teams are playing Test cricket." Not a fan of draws, Dhoni emphasized the importance of having a result after five days of play.

"Imagine telling someone who doesn't know much cricket we play over five days and we start at 9.30 and 4.30 is the scheduled end of play, we play till 5[pm] sometimes, and after five days we don't get a result. That's not nice for the game. So I love how there's more results in today's world.

"Even if we are playing only four days of cricket and one day gets washed out, still you get a result - that's the beauty of Test cricket and that's how it should stay - you want to get a result after five days and you shouldn't have a draw." PTI ATK PDS PDS