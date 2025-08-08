Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed appointed MCA’s ethics officer cum ombudsman

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed was on Friday appointed as the ethics officer cum ombudsman of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The decision was taken at an apex council meeting of the MCA after a three-member committee had submitted its recommendations..

“Hon'ble Mr. Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed brings with him a distinguished judicial career and a wealth of experience, which will greatly contribute to upholding the principles of transparency, integrity, and fair play within the MCA,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said in a statement. PTI DDV KHS