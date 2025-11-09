Justice Rao to submit report to SC after no bidding interest in ISL''s commercial rights

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday said that Bid Evaluation Committee's Chairperson Justice (retd.) Nageswara Rao will submit his report to the Supreme Court after not a single bid was received for Indian Super League's commercial rights.

The AIFF on Friday announced that it had not received any bid for the commercial rights of the already-delayed ISL, leaving the future of the country's domestic football in disarray.

The other two members of the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) are AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Kesvaran Murugasu of the Asian Football Confederation as an independent member.

"The Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) held a meeting on Sunday, November 9, 2025 to review and discuss the status of the 'Request for Proposal' for awarding the right to monetise the commercial rights belonging to the AIFF for a limited period," the AIFF statement said.

"Following the deliberations of the committee, the chairperson of the BEC, Justice (Retd) Nageswara Rao, will submit his report to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India as the next step in the process." The bid process is being supervised by the Supreme Court and Justice Rao was appointed on the orders of the apex court.

The continued uncertainty over the much-delayed ISL has led to a few clubs, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant, to suspend all their football activities indefinitely.

The reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan have even stated that they will review contracts of players and support staff next month.

The AIFF had floated the Request for Proposals on October 16 for a 15-year contract to monetise the league's commercial rights. The submission deadline was November 7.