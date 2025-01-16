Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra appointed as BCCI Ombudsman

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra has been appointed as Ombudsman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mishra will also function as the BCCI Ethics Officer.

He served in the apex court from July 7, 2014, to September 2, 2020, before being appointed as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 2, 2021, a position he held until June 1, 2024.

Mishra, born on September 3, 1955, in Gwalior in a family of lawyers, had decided around 97,000 cases as a judge of high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Calcutta.

He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 25, 1999, and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on November 26, 2010.

He was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on December 14, 2012.

A legal luminary, Mishra has also contributed immensely to the betterment of legal education in the country.