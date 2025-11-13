Jyothi leads India's golden charge at Asian Archery Championships

Dhaka, Nov 13 (PTI) Seasoned campaigner Jyothi Surekha Vennam led from the front as Indian compound archers enjoyed a stellar outing, clinching three golds and a silver on a productive day at the Asian Championships here on Thursday.

Jyothi secured the women's individual and team titles to cap a perfect day for the 29-year-old.

She first teamed up with Deepshikha, and Prithika Pradeep to registered a thrilling 236–234 victory over Korea in the compound women's team final.

The trio delivered near-flawless shooting, producing ends of 59 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10) and 58 (10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9) to outclass the Korean combination of Park Yerin, Oh Yoohyun, and Jungyoon Park.

The Asian Games champion then claimed the compound women's individual crown with a hard-fought 147–145 win over 17-year-old Prithika in an all-India final.

Jyothi had dropped just one point in her semifinal, comfortably defeating Chinese Taipei's Si-Yu Chen 149–143.

While Prithika, one of the season's brightest prospects, has edged out home favourite Most Kulsum Akhter Mone by a single point (146–145) in a tense semifinal.

In the compound mixed team final, Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha combined superbly to defeat Bangladesh 153–151, to secure another gold for India.

The pair displayed consistency under pressure, shooting identical 38-point ends (10, 9, 10, 9 and 9, 10, 9, 10) to seal the title.

However, in the compound men's team final, India fell agonisingly short against Kazakhstan, going down 229–230 to settle for the silver medal.

The Indian trio of Abhishek Verma, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, and Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge was edged out by the Kazakh side of Dilmukhamet Mussa, Bunyod Mirzametov, and Andrey Tyutyun, who held their nerve in the closing arrows. PTI AT/TAP PM APA APA