Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record to win bronze medal in WUG

Chengdu, Aug 4 (PTI) Star athlete Jyothi Yarraji smashed her own 100m hurdles national record while winning a bronze medal at the World University Games here on Friday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to finish third in the women's 100m hurdles final, bettering her earlier national mark of 12.82 seconds which she had recorded in October 2022.

Viktoria Forster of Slovakia won gold, clocking 12.72, while Yanni Wu of China took the silver with a time of 12.76.

Another national record holder sprinter, Amlan Borgohain also won a bronze medal in men's 200m race with a season's best time of 20.55 seconds. The 25-year-old missed his own national record of 20.52 by a whisker.

Tsebo Isadore Matsoso of South Africa won the gold with a time of 20.36 while Yudai Nishi of Japan was second in 20.46.

With the two medals on Friday, India now has won 11 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze, placed at fourth spot in the standings. China is on top of the medals tally, followed by Korea and Japan. PT PDS PDS UNG