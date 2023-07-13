Advertisment
Jyothi Yarraji wins 100m hurdles gold in Asian Athletics C'ships

Bangkok, Jul 13 (PTI) Jyothi Yarraji opened India's gold medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles race and clinching her maiden top finish in a major international event here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to win the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) on a rain-drenched track at the Supachalasai Stadium.

Yarraji's national record stands at 12.82 seconds.

On Wednesday, Abhishek Pal had opened India's medal account with a bronze in men's 10,000m race. PTI PDS PDS AH AH

