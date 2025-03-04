Kadian beats Bagri 4-0 in CCI Snooker Classic

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Haryana’s Digvijay Kadian got the better of Anurag Bagri 4-0 in a second-round match of CCI Snooker Classic, showing impressive potting skills as he constructed breaks in all four frames, here on Wednesday.

The former junior national champion started with breaks of 48 and 60 in winning the first frame and then rolled in breaks of 50 and 53 in the next two, before producing a solid effort of 125 in the fourth frame to complete a 108-17, 69-32, 80-52 125-2 win.

Mumbai’s Rahul Sachdev struck top form to beat Kreishh Gurbaxani 4-3 (63-33, 0-80, 85-1, 82-38, 53-79, 116-0, and 63-11).

The left-handed Sachdev compiled breaks of 42 (4th frame), 116 (6th) and 59 (7th), while Gurbaxani rolled in efforts of 80 and 85 in the second and third and 63 in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj and Nikhil Saigal scored contrasting wins to secure their berths in the round of 32. Bajaj blanked qualifier Abhijeet More winning 4-0 (53-5, 70-15, 65-44, and 74-5), while qualifier Saigal defeated Nikhil Ootam 4-2 (39-43, 66-53, 53-39, 55-50, 32-63, and 62-44). PTI DDV AT AT