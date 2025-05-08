Kadian beats Shrikrishna 6-3 in NSCI Baulkline Snooker round of 16 contest

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Digvijay Kadian recorded a 6-3 victory over Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan in round of 16 match, while Pankaj Advani recorded a 5-1 win over Sparsh Pherwani in their round of 32 tie at the NSCI All India Baulkline Snooker competition here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old had previously defeated Kreishh Gurbaxani in the round of 32 contest and on Thursday managed to carry on his good form.

In another pre-quarterfinal contest, Sourav Kothari defeated Dhwaj Haria 6-1, while Himanshu Jain blanked Shoaib Khan 6-0.

Results: Round of 16: Digvijay Kadian bt Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan 6-3 [24-113 (40, 73*) 65-60, 60 -21, 64-49, 2-105 (80), 73-21, 72-43, 50-66, 63-27] Himanshu Jain bt Shoaib Khan 6-0 [81-21,72-49, 61-46, 65-61, 59-17, 68-17] Sourav Kothari bt Dhwaj Haria 6-1 [50-70,54-34, 100-0, 103-12, 84-45, 75-52, 70-46]. PTI DDV SSC SSC