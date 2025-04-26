Kadur, Sherif top leaderboard of Asia Pacific Rally Championship

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) Reigning national champion Karna Kadur along with co-driver Musa Sherif topped four of the five special stages in the Indian round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), here on Saturday.

Kadur and Sherif, representing Arka Motorsports, increased their overnight lead on defending APRC winners and teammates Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap.

They topped the 4.9km first stage and followed that up by setting the quickest time in the 19.2km stage 2.

However, the pair lost 5.9 seconds in stage 3, but that did not matter much in the end as Kadur switched up gears and took a huge lead in the last two stages to top the time sheets on the penultimate day of the competition.

Wadia and Kashyap finished the day in second place followed by two-time National champion Amittrajit Ghosh and co-driver Ashwin Naik also of Arka Motorsports, who finished in third place.

Despite having issues with the fuel pump, Ghosh, who was trailing in sixth place, bounced back to finish third at the end of the day. Incidentally, the top four places on the leaderboard belong to drivers from Arka Motorsports.

The APRC will conclude on Sunday with five more special stages.