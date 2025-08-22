Kajal wins India's second gold in women's competition at U20 World Championships

Samokov (Bulgaria), Aug 22 (PTI) Young wrestler Kajal won the second gold at the U20 World Championships while Shruti and Saarika grabbed bronze medals, helping India secure runner-up trophy in the women's event, here Friday.

Kajal, the 2024 Cadet world champion and reigning U20 Asian champion, battle past China's Yuqi Liu 8-6 in a stiff 72kg final. Also cashing on the medal opportunities were Shruti (50kg) and Saarika (53kg).

Shruti was in complete control in the bronze play-off against Germany's Josephine Wrensch, winning 6-0, and Saarika too was impressive, winning by technical superiority (11-0) against Poland's Ilona Valchuk.

India's first gold medal in women's event had come through Tapasya while Reena (55kg), Srishti (68kg), and Priya (76kg) had won silver medals.

The women's team won the runner-up trophy behind powerhouse Japan after securing a total of seven medals.

Adding to India's medal tally was Suraj (60kg), who prevailed over French wrestler Lucas Grassso 1-1 to grab the bronze in the Greco Roman style.

Prince (82kg), though, could not utilise the opportunity. He lost by technical superiority to Japan's Taizo Yoshida.

Anuj (67kg) and Naman (97kg), though, bowed out early in the day after losing their qualification rounds.

Anuj lost his bout by technical superiority (0-9) to China's Zhaoyan Liu while Naman was ousted by Croatia's Andrej Rodin. Liu later lost his quarterfinal by fall to shut the repechage door on the Indian.

Naman lost his pre-quarterfinal 1-2 to Rodin to make an exit as the Croat failed to advance to the title clash.

Also making an exit from the competition was Vinit who lost by technical superiority to Egypt's Mohamed Shabaam Ibrahim in the 72kg competition.

Anil Mor (55kg) fought a brilliant pre-quarterfinal bout against Azerbaijan's Turan Dashdamirov but lost 9-9 on criteria. He had won 8-0 against Bulgaria's Yordan Topalov.

The Azerbaijani wrestler qualified for the final, and the Indian got a repechage bout to stay in hunt for bronze medal. PTI AT AT PDS PDS