Kakad records twin wins in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Sahil Kakad won both his first round matches of the men’s senior billiards and snooker in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships here on Monday.

The 26-year-old Kakad, representing the tournament hosts Khar Gymkhana, lost the first frame but bounced back to win 4-3 (24-66, 57-4, 59-35, 49-66, 55-24, 63-65 and 53-39) against Shakir Qureshi.

Earlier, Kakad defeated Selven Samuel 337-238 in the billiards contest.

In another match, Tamil Nadu's J Varun Kumar was in top form as he defeated Janak Masand 4-0 (67-58, 53-27, 74(60)-15, 48-8).

Results: Senior billiards - Round 1: Sahil Kakad (MUM) bt Selven Samuel (MUM) 337-238; Senior snooker - Round 1: Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) bt Dhvaj Haria (GUJ) 4-3 (54-38, 66-27, 17-63, 35-66, 32-103(63), 63-55, 61-58); Aditya Mehta (PSPB) bt Anant Mehta (MUM) 4-0 (62-34, 71(52)-13, 74-21, 84-27); J Varun Kumar (TN) bt Janak Masand (MUM) 4-0 (67-58, 53-27, 74(60)-15, 48-8); S. Srikrishna (PSPB) bt Piyush Kushwaha (MP) 4-3 (21-67, 40-89(81), 46-79, 69-29, 56-15, 57-21, 55-31); Sumer Mago (MUM) bt Suraj Rathi (PUNE) 4-2 (5-71, 37-68, 81-1, 65-55, 52-26, 69(69)-5); Sahil Kakad (MUM) bt Shakir Qureshi (MUM) 4-3 (24-66, 57-4, 59-35, 49-66, 55-24, 63-65, 53-39). PTI DDV PDS