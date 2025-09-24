Kalinga Lancers pick three Indians, four overseas players in HIL auction

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Australian duo of Liam Henderson and Cooper Burns emerged as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' costliest buy as the side added three Indians and four overseas players to its squad ahead of the new Hockey India League (HIL) season scheduled in January 2026.

Henderson and Burns were bought for 42 lakhs and Rs 34.5 lakhs respectively.

Kalinga Lancers began proceedings by acquiring Australian goalkeeper Snowden for Rs. 10 lakh.

The 24-year-old made his senior team debut earlier this year and was part of Australia’s recent Oceania Cup title-winning team.

The franchise then picked up local talent Amit Kumar Toppo at his base price of Rs. 2 lakh. He was a member of Odisha’s maiden title-winning team at the Senior Hockey National Championship last year.

After a competitive bidding war with Delhi SG Pipers, the Lancers secured Australian forward Burns, 23, who was named Most Valued Player in Hockey Australia’s League. He made his senior team debut in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

Sunil PB, a rising talent in the Indian junior men’s setup, was signed for Rs. 2 lakh. He was part of Karnataka’s gold medal–winning team at the National Games earlier this year and has recently been selected for India’s junior squad for the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup.

Craig Marais became the team’s third overseas acquisition, signed for Rs. 10 lakh. He made his senior team debut for Australia in 2024 and has been a regular feature since.

After another intense bidding battle with Delhi, the Lancers brought in Australian midfielder Henderson, making him their top buy at the auction.

Henderson, currently part of Australia’s core group, was also a key contributor to their recent Oceania Cup triumph.

Boby Singh Dhami, who was part of the Lancers last season, was reacquired for Rs. 10 lakh, completing the squad for the upcoming season.

Heading into the auction, the franchise had retained 13 players, including three overseas stars. The team’s retained core features a mix of international talent and Indian standouts from recent victories, providing a strong foundation for the new season.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Full Squad for Hero HIL 2026 Indian: Krishan B Pathak (Goalkeeper), Sanjay (Defender), Partap Lakra (Defender), Rohit Kullu (Defender), Rabichandra Moirangthem (Midfielder), Rosan Kujur (Midfielder), Dilpreet Singh (Midfielder), Angab Bir Singh (Forward), Deepak Pradhan (Forward), Gursahibjit Singh (Forward), Amit Kumar Toppo (Midfielder), Sunil P B (Defender), Boby Singh Dhami (Forward) Overseas: Alexander Hendrickx (Defender), Arthur Van Doren (Defender), Antoine Kina (Midfielder), Jed Snowden (Goalkeeper), Cooper Burn (Forward), Craig Marais (Forward), Liam Henderson (Midfielder). PTI ATK BS BS