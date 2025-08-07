Kamali, Shrishti exit as Indian women's campaign ends in Asian Surfing

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) India's campaign in the Open Women's category ended with the exit of Kamali Moorthy and Shrishti Selvam on the fourth day of the Asian Surfing Championships here on Thursday.

Kamali scored 5.57 points to finish third in heat 3 of Round 3 behind Sumomo Sato of Japan (11.47 points) and Siqi Yang of China (7 points).

In heat 2 of Round 3, Shrishti finished fourth with 3.03 points behind Isabel Higgs of Thailand (12), Wan-Yu Chen of Taipei (5.67) and Nilbie Blancada of Philippines (5).

The top two surfers will enter quarterfinal directly while the two bottom-placed surfers will be eliminated from the competition.

Earlier, the Open Women's Repechage Round 2 brought a glimmer of hope for India.

Shrishti (4.66) and Kamali (8.70) entered the Round 3 through the Repechage rounds. But Sugar Shanti, despite a promising start, was unable to back up her opening ride and exited the competition.

However, in the under-18 section, Prahlad Sriram of India moved to Round 3 after finishing second in the Repechage round.

He scored 4.60 points and was behind heat leader Aydin Kayani of Singapore, who logged 5.64 points.