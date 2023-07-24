Kamaljeet helps India win 2 more gold medals as Changwon Junior World C'ship concludes

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Kamaljeet, all of 19, helped India pick up two more gold medals on the final day of International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, as he won both the men's 50m pistol individual and team events on Monday.

India thus finished second behind China with 17 medals -- six gold, six silver and five bronze. China won 28 medals, including 12 gold.

Kamaljeet shot 544 out of a possible 600 in the individual event to leave Uzbek Veniamin Nikitin with 542 in second position. Korean Kim Taemin won bronze with 541.

Kamaljeet also joined forces with Ankait Tomar and Sandeep Bishnoi to total 1617 for the team gold. Uzbekistan was second again with 1613, while Korea was third with 1600.

In the women's 50m pistol event, Tiyana won silver with a score of 519, just a point behind Khanna Aliyeva who won gold with 520.

The ISSF bandwagon now moves to the big event of the year, the senior world championships, set to begin in Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14. PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS