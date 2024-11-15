Kamboj shines with 10-wicket haul for Haryana, Punjab register innings win over Bihar

Lahli (Haryana), Nov 15 (PTI) Young seamer Anshul Kamboj produced a sensational 10-wicket haul to etch his name in Ranji Trophy history, but his batting colleagues faltered, leaving Haryana 152 runs behind Kerala on the penultimate day of their Group C match here on Friday.

In another match, Punjab registered their first outright win of the season, securing a commanding innings and 67-run victory over Bihar to move up to third place with 11 points in the standings.

Kamboj was two wickets shy of a 10-wicket haul on the second day but completed the remarkable feat this morning, claiming the final two Kerala batters -- Shoun Roger (42) and Basil Thampi (4) -- to finish with incredible figures of 10/49 from 30.1 overs.

The 23-year-old from Karnal single-handedly bowled Kerala out for 291 in 116.1 overs.

However, Haryana's batting performance failed to match Kamboj's bowling heroics.

The hosts were reduced to 139 for 7 in 61 overs at stumps on the third day with Nishant Sindhu (29) and Jayant Yadav (1) at the crease.

Earlier, resuming at 285/8, Kerala could only add six more runs before Kamboj cleaned up Thampi and then had Roger caught by Kapil Hooda to wrap up the innings.

Punjab Dominate Bihar ============== In Mohali, Gurnoor Brar took five wickets as Punjab skittled Bihar out for 98 in their second innings to secure an innings and 67-run victory, keeping their knockout hopes alive.

Resuming at 262 for 8, Punjab folded for 300 in 84.1 overs. Opener Jaskaranvir Paul completed his fifty with a 102-ball 65. He added 72 runs with Gurnoor Brar (34), taking the team to the 300-mark and handing them a lead of 165 runs.

Gurnoor (5/14) and Baltej Singh (4/44) then shared nine wickets between them to wreak havoc on the Bihar batters, who lasted just 28.4 overs after being all out for 135 in their first innings.

Opener Piyush Singh (24) and Bipin Saurabh (33) got starts but five Bihar batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Bihar's number 10 batter, Sakib Hussain, gave some respectability to the score with two sixes in five balls, finishing with 16 runs.

Shami shines with bat, Bengal tighten screws on MP ================================ After his exploits with the ball, senior India pacer Mohammed Shami showcased his batting prowess, blasting a quickfire 37 off 26 balls to help Bengal set Madhya Pradesh a difficult target of 338.

Shami, who came in to bat when Bengal were 219 for 8, smashed two fours and two sixes to further swell the total.

At stumps, MP were 150 for 3, with Rajat Patidar (32) and Shubman Sharma (18) at the crease, still needing 188 runs to win.

Shami (1/55), Rohit Kumar (1/20), and Shahbaz Ahmed (1/21) each claimed a wicket earlier in the day.

Resuming at 170 for 5, Bengal saw Writtick Chatterjee complete his fifty, while Wriddhiman Saha played a stubborn 115-ball 44 to frustrate the MP bowlers at Holkar Stadium.

Brief Scores: In Rohtak: Kerala 291 all out in 116.1 overs (Akshay Chandran 59, Sachin Baby 52; Anshul Kamboj 10/49) vs Haryana 139 for 7 in 61 overs (Ankit Kumar 27; MD Nidheesh 3/37). Haryana trail by 152 runs.

In Mohali: Bihar 135 & 98 all out in 28.4 overs (Bipin Saurabh 33; Gurnoor Brar 5/14) lose by an innings and 67 runs to Punjab 300 all out in 84.1 overs (Jaskaranvir Paul 65, Salil Arora 64, Gurnoor Brar 34; Sakib Hussain 4/114).

In Indore: Bengal 228 and 276 all out in 88.3 overs (Writtick Chatterjee 52; Anubhav Agarwal 4/76) vs Madhya Pradesh 167 & 150 for 3 in 41 overs (Rajat Patidar 32; M Shami 1/55). MP need 188 runs to win.

In Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 89 & 325 for 5 in 110 overs (Madhav Kaushik 134, Aryan Juyal 109; Mohsin Khan 2/69, Shreyas Gopal 2/83) lead by 139 runs against Karnataka 275. PTI ATK ATK PDS PDS