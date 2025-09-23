Kamindu Mendis' half-century lifts Sri Lanka to 133/8 against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi, Sep 23 (PTI) Kamindu Mendis scored a hard-fought 50 to take a wobbly Sri Lanka to 133/8 in their Asia Cup Super Fours match against Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Shaheen Afridi (3/28) and Hussain Talat (2/18) struck twice each to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 80 for six at one stage, but Mendis’ 44-ball knock which included three fours and two sixes saved the blushes for the island nation.

Afridi took two wickets upfront to put Sri Lanka under pressure but it was Talat who gave Pakistan the command of the contest with dismissals of Charith Asalanka (20) and Dasun Shanaka (0) in the eighth over.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka in 133/8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 50; Shaheen Afridi 3/28, Hussain Talat 2/18) vs Pakistan. PTI DDV UNG