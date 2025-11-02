Kane Williamson announces T20I retirement with immediate effect

Auckland, Nov 2 (PTI) Charismatic batter and former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday called time on his T20 International career days before the commencement of a five-match series against the touring West Indies.

Williamson, who played 93 T20I games for New Zealand, was recently appointed the strategic advisor for the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants for the 2026 season.

Following the announcement, the 35-year-old top-order batter was not included in the 14-member T20I squad for the series against the West Indies beginning here on Wednesday.

Williamson, who amassed 2575 runs T20Is but never scored a century, will also miss the ensuing ODI series to focus on the three Tests against the Caribbean side.

He retires as New Zealand's second-highest men's T20I runs-scorer at an average of 33, including 18 half-centuries and a highest score of 95.

The cricketer, who has more than 19,000 runs across formats, had made his T20I debut in 2011 and went on to lead the side on 75 occasions, including captaining them to two T20 World Cup semifinals, in 2016 and 2022, and the final in 2021.

"It’s (playing T20Is) something that I've loved being a part of for a long period of time and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences,” Williamson told New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

“It’s the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup. There’s so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup." He congratulated skipper Mitchell Santner for the upcoming series.

"Mitch is a brilliant captain and leader - he’s really come into his own with this team. It’s now their time to push the BLACKCAPS forward in this format and I’ll be supporting from afar." New Zealand's all-time leading run-getter added that he had clarity about his ODI and Test future, with his immediate focus being the preparation for the three Tests against West Indies, beginning in Christchurch on December 2.

"I’ve got such deep care for this team,” he said.

"The BLACKCAPS is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for. It’s a journey and a pursuit, and that’s what I love about the international game and this environment.

“I’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob and NZC who have given me a huge amount of support throughout.” New Zealand coach Rob Walter praised Williamson's leadership qualities.

"His contribution to the team in this format has been immense, both in terms of his runs and leadership,” said Walter.

"To have captained the T20 side in 75 of his 93 games gives an indication of his influence and service to the side." Williamson is expected to continue playing franchise cricket around the world. PTI AM BS BS