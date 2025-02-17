Kane Williamson joins Middlesex for 2025 season, set to captain London Spirit in The Hundred

London, Feb 17 (PTI) Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has signed a two-year contract with Middlesex Cricket to play in the T20 Blast and County Championship, while also captaining London Spirit in this year's edition of The Hundred.

Regarded as one of the greatest modern-day batters, Williamson, who previously played for Gloucestershire (2011-2012) and Yorkshire (2013-2018), will be available for at least 10 of Middlesex’s 14 T20 Blast group fixtures and a minimum of five County Championship matches in the second half of the season.

"I’ve played a bit of county cricket in the past, but not for a number of years now, so when this opportunity arose with Middlesex it was a really exciting prospect," Williamson, the all-time leading Test run-scorer for New Zealand, said in a release.

"To be able to play for Middlesex -- a fine club with a rich heritage -- is really exciting and something that I’m really looking forward to being a part of. To play at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket -- which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons -- is something I’m especially looking forward to also.

"There’s a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I’m really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can." Williamson, who will make Lord’s his home in 2025 from May through to the end of September, has become one of the first-ever direct signings for The Hundred.

London Spirit secured his services outside of the draft process, and he will lead the team under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Justin Langer.

Fraser Stewart, General Manager of London Spirit, said: "We’re thrilled to have Kane on board for this summer. For us to be able to make a direct signing of this calibre is truly exciting for London Spirit, and I am sure that he will be looking forward to captaining our talented side." A veteran captain in all formats for New Zealand, Williamson has accumulated over 18,000 international runs, including 47 centuries.

He boasts an impressive average of 54.88 in Tests, 49.65 in ODIs, and 33.44 in T20Is.

Williamson is a familiar face in the world’s top franchise leagues, having played for Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, and Durban's Super Giants in the South African T20 league.

He is also set to join Karachi Kings for the 2025 Pakistan Super League, starting in April.