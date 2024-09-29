Kanpur Test: wet outfield wipes out play for second consecutive day

Kanpur, Sep 29 (PTI) No play was possible for the second consecutive day in the second Test between India and Bangladesh due to a wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium here.

Overnight rain had caused a delay to the start of action but even as the sun was shining bright around 2:00pm and there were no soggy patches on the ground, the officials decided to call off the play.

Almost eight sessions have been lost in the game due to persistent rain that has played havoc with the final match of the two-game series. Questions on the drainage system used at the venue have been duly raised.

Bangladesh had ended the rain-shortened opening day at 107 for 3.

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, and only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day.

India pacer Akash Deep (2/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) were among the wickets.

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs. PTI AT BS BS