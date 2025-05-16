Kapadi, Shetty remain joint leaders after Round 7 draw

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Yash Kapadi and Darsh Shetty maintained their joint lead at the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship after their much-anticipated Round 7 clash ended in a hard-fought draw here on Friday.

Kapadi, playing with the white pieces on the top board, was locked in a tense battle with Shetty that went the distance.

With the draw, both players now have 6.5 points each and continue to lead the standings.

In a standout performance, 10-year-old Parv Hakani defeated Shreyas Kaushik to earn a full point.

Hakani now has five points and shares third place with five other contenders.

Results: Yash Kapadi (ILO 1879) drew with Darsh Shetty (ILO 1833); Om Gada (ILO 1814) beat Vageesh Swaminathan (ILO 1763); Mayuresh Parkar (ILO 1757) beat WCM Kriti Patel (ILO 1695); Deepak Soni (ILO 1753) drew with Dhruv Muthe (ILO 1674); Parv Hakani (ILO 1671) beat Shreyas Kaushik (ILO 1736); Avani Udipi (ILO 1669) beat Nirvaan Shah (ILO 1711); Vansh Jajoo (ILO 1656) lost to Reyaansh Venkat (ILO 1697); Yuti Patel (ILO 1646) lost to Daksh Jagesia (ILO 1882); Kashyap Alva (ILO 1506) lost to Kush Agarwal (ILO 1850); Abhishek Patil (ILO 1779) lost to AIM Krish Butala (ILO 1642). PTI TAP UNG