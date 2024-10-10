Kapil Dev remembers Ratan Tata's humility

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev remembered iconic industrialist Ratan Tata for his humility and love for animals, saying the philanthropist would easily fit into the country's top-10 personalities since Independence.

A doyen of India Inc and chief of Tata Group, Ratan Tata died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 86.

"Since we got independence, if we have to choose 10 people, he will be right at the top, not at the bottom, he was such a person. He set an example how an industry should be created, not for himself, but for the country," Kapil said during an interaction with media on the sidelines of a golf-related event.

"I met him many times. His sense of humour was very good, and what I liked the most was that he loved animals, and that shows he was a good human being, his humanity and humility is what made him. You always remember good people. And what he did for the country, what his industry did, words are not enough to describe that," added Kapil.

Tributes have poured in for Ratan Tata from across the country with politicians, business leaders and people from different walks of the life remembering the impact he made on the lives of millions of people through Tata Group. PTI AT PDS PDS