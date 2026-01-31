Kapil hails DP World tie-up as major fillip for PGTI

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Professional Golf Tour of India president Kapil Dev believes the tour's new partnership with DP World will significantly boost Indian golf, calling it the biggest sponsorship deal and a key step towards improving opportunities for domestic players.

PGTI on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with DP World, under which the global logistics major becomes the title and umbrella partner of India's premier professional golf tour.

"I think golf itself is a very big sport, without any doubt. But when you have a partnership with somebody who is ready to invest money in golf, it makes a huge difference. DP World has shown over the last few years that they are deeply involved in sports.

"So, I would say it is a great incentive for PGTI to get a partner like DP World. We are very grateful." Kapil said the agreement is a long-term arrangement rather than a short-term deal, stressing that sustained partnerships are crucial for the sport's growth.

"It's a five-year contract. Making a one-year contract with anybody doesn't make sense. When somebody is investing money in golf, we need a partner who can spend a lot of time and many years with us to build a relationship. So, five years, I feel, is good enough.

"As far as golf is concerned, golf has never received something like this before. An international brand coming in to be part of PGTI is a big thing. Tata has done extremely well for PGTI, and we have had a few international brands, but not at the level of DP World.

"Our boys will get a lot of advantages. Wherever DP World events are happening, our players can get opportunities to go and play, and that is the main aim." Kapil described the association as the biggest sponsorship milestone for the tour.

"At the moment, I would say this is the biggest achievement in terms of sponsorship. But again, I wouldn't say it's only me. It's the entire team working together...we must not only welcome them, but also be ready to deliver. That is very, very important." Highlighting the growth in prize money since he took charge, Kapil said improved earnings were encouraging more youngsters to consider golf as a career.

"I wouldn't say 'I took over', it's more about all of us coming together. The new team is very important. Two years ago, making one crore of rupees as prize money was a very big thing in PGTI.

"Today, the top player makes two crore, and five players make more than one crore. That itself is a big incentive for the next generation, and I feel very proud and happy about that. At least youngsters can now look at golf and say, 'Okay, we can make a life out of this.' "Still, I feel two crore or five crore prize money is not big enough for top players, but something is better than nothing." Kapil also said the tour aims to attract more overseas players, adding that higher prize money and global partnerships would help raise the event's profile internationally.

"Oh sure, definitely. Already a few foreign players are coming. We have Sri Lankan players, Bangladeshi players, an Italian player coming to play, and South Africans as well.

"Now, with DP World as a sponsor, the prize money will go up. Definitely we will get players from Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and all around the world. At the end of the day, prize money is very important for international players because their world rankings depend on that." Looking ahead, Kapil said awareness and infrastructure remained the key areas for development.

"I think awareness is very important. Personally, as a sportsman, I feel we are still lacking in that area. We need more golf courses and more driving ranges where people can come out and play.

"If we look at the last few years, yes, we have taken a jump but we still have a long way to go."