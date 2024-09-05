Kapil Parmar clinches unexpected judo bronze as India's Paralympic tally hits 25

Paris, Sep 4 (PTI) A visually impaired Kapil Parmar became India's first Paralympic medallist in judo with a bronze in the men's 60kg (J1) category as the country's inspirational para-athletes achieved their stated goal of 25 medals and remained on course for more here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Parmar, who was making his Games debut, defeated Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira 10-0 in the play-off, dominating his opponent throughout the contest to clinch a historic podium finish for himself and his country.

India's medal count rose to 25, including five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze. In its pre-Games estimate, the Paralympic Committee of India had stated that it was hoping to win at least 25 medals from the quadrennial showpiece.

That target has been met and the final count could well be significantly higher even though the hopes of achieving a double-digit gold medal tally could remain unfulfilled.

Parmar's medal was among the least expected from the mega-event.

However, it was not entirely a surprise given that he won a silver medal at the Para-Asian Games last year besides being a gold-medallist from the 2019 Commonwealth Championships. The J1 category is reserved for visually impaired judokas.

Son of a taxi driver, Parmar's eye-sight deteriorated progressively after he was electrocuted as a nine-year-old while trying to fetch water from a water pump in the fields of his village in Madhya Pradesh.

He was discovered in an unconscious state by a fellow villager and was hospitalised in Bhopal. He spent six months in coma before making a slow and painful recovery.

What remained intact was his love for judo, a sport that he picked up while in school, and with the help of his coaches Bhagwan Das and Manoj, he entered para-sports.

But the limited financial means of his family meant that Parmar had to run a tea stall with one of his four brothers to support himself at one stage of his life.

He trains at the Indian Blind and Para Judo Academy in Lucknow.

Simran in 100m (T12) final ================== Continuing her good form, Indian sprinter Simran advanced to the women's 100m (T12) final after clocking 12.33sec in the semifinal race here.

Accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi finished second behind Germany's Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt in semifinal 2.

Simran, who was born prematurely with visual impairment, was ranked third overall in the semis. She will now compete in the four-sprinter final scheduled for later tonight.

Heartbreak in Archery =============== Individual gold-medallist Harvinder Singh and his partner Pooja Jatyan looked good for a mixed team recurve open bronze but it was not to be as the duo lost a shoot-off to Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic 4-5 inthe play-off.

It was an opportunity for Harvinder to script some more history after becoming India's first archery gold-medallist on Wednesday.

The Indian led 4-2 going into the final set but lost the plot thereafter, allowing the Slovenian combination to first draw level before closing the match in the shoot-off.

Hailing from a family of farmers from Haryana, the 33-year-old Harvinder was just one and a half years old, when he contracted dengue and due to the side effects of some injections administered to him, his legs were left impaired.

Pooja, 27, had on Tuesday lost out in the individual quarterfinals.

In 1997, when she was just two months old, Pooja became a victim of medical negligence when she was administered a wrong injection for high fever, resulting in polio in her left leg.

Shooters off target yet again =================== In Chateauroux, Indian shooters failed to make the final of the mixed 50m rifle prone (SH1) competition.

Mona Agarwal, 36, the winner of the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle (SH1) competition at the Games, finished 30th with an aggregate of 610.5 across six series.

Sidhartha Babu, who had ended 28th in the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH1) qualification a few days back, too could not raise the level of his game to finish 22nd with a total of 615.8. PTI SSC/TAP/APA/AM PM PM PM