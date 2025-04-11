Kapila-Crasto pair crashes out in Badminton Asia Championships

Ningbo (China): Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffered a straight game loss to Hong Kong's fifth-seeded duo of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

Kapila and Crasto, India's last remaining representatives at the prestigious tournament, lost 20-22 13-21 to Chun and Ying Suet.

Earlier, PV Sindhu (women's singles), Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat (men's singles), and Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (men's doubles) had signed off at the prequarterfinal stage.