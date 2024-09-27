Kapur, Dharmadhikari top seeds in inter-district and state badminton tournament

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Pune's Varun Kapur and Saad Dharmadhikari have got the top billing in the men's and women's categories respectively for Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship.

The competition will be held after nearly a decade and starts on Sunday. It will be conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and Badminton Association for Mumbai Upanagar (BAMU).

The second seeded players in the men's and women's categories are also from Pune in the form of Yash Shah and Shruti Mundada.

In the men's doubles, siblings Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale are the top seeds whereas in the women's draw, Thane's Mrunmayee Deshpande and Kolhapur's Prerana Alvekar is seeded number one.

Thane's Aman Farogh Sanjay and Anagh Karandikar are the top seeds in the mixed doubles event.