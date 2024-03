Kapur finishes 55th, Ahlawat 66th in Macau

Macau, Mar 17 (PTI): India’s Shiv Kapur finished tied 55th and Veer Ahlawat ended up tied 65th as John Catlin bagged the International Series tournament after a tense finish here on Sunday.

Catlin beat David Puig on the second hole of a wild sudden-death play-off.

Catlin, who shot an 11-under-par 59 on the third day to become the first player to break 60 on the Asian Tour, backed that up this day with a typically tenacious performance.

It culminated in him winning after getting up and down for a birdie four on 18, after Puig missed his four from five feet.

Kapur (70-65-69-68) was 8-under after four days and Ahlawat (68-68-69-70) in a tournament where low scoring was the feature. PTI Corr UNG