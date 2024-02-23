Kapur, Sandhu top Indians after first round in Oman

Muscat, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian golfers Shiv Kapur and Yuvraj Sandhu shot identical scores of 2-under 70 to be placed Tied-26th on the first day of the USD 2 million International Series Oman at Al Mouj Golf Club here.

Spaniard David Puig, who won the IRS Prima Malaysian Open, enjoys the lead in the first International Series event of 2024 after shooting a seven-under-par 65, which matched the course record.

Other Indians in fray, S Chikkarangappa (71) was T-37, while Karandeep Kochhar, SSP Chawrasia and Rashid Khan carded 72 each to be T-59. Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Ajeetesh Sandhu were all 1-over and occupy T-71st spot.

Honey Baisoya (74) at T-91 and Jeev Milkha Singh (75) at T-108 were in danger of missing the cut.

Kapur, playing his first event of 2024, was going great guns at 4-under with four birdies in first 16 holes before a double bogey on the 17th meant a two-shot drop to 70. Sandhu, who was in Top-20 in Malaysia, had five birdies against three bogeys.

Puig's playing partner Joaquin Niemann of Chile carded a 66 to sit in solo second position, while compatriot Mito Pereira is next best with a 67, along with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, Australian Kevin Yuan and Manav Shah from the United States.

The 22-year-old Puig fired back-to-back 62s to win in Malaysia for his second Tour title. Niemann started the round soon after getting the news of an invite from The Masters in April.