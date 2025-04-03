Karan Singh, Aryan Shah enter quarterfinals of SM Krishna Memorial Open

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Gritty Karan Singh prevailed over Russia’s Nikita Ianin in a tense three-setter to enter the quarterfinals of the SM Krishna Memorial Open here on Thursday.

The fifth seeded Karan registered a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win and will lock horns with top seed Jay Clarke in the last eight of the ITF World Tennis Tour Men’s M25 event.

Ianian, who came through the qualifying rounds, seized the early advantage and pocketed the first set 6-3.

Karan dug deep to fight back into the contest and broke in the fifth game to lead 5-2 and eventually secure the second set.

There was nothing to separate the two players in the decider as both held serve until 5-5, but Karan clinched the crucial break in the 11th game to close out the match in two hours and 17 minutes.

Earlier, top-seeded Clarke lived up to his billing as he eased into the quarterfinals after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin.

There was more joy in the Indian camp as sixth seeded Aryan Shah, fresh from his title in Ahmedabad last week, grabbed a 6-3, 6-2 win over his compatriot SD Prajwal Dev.

Aryan will next face second seed Oliver Crawford, who defeated Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 7-6 (4) in their second round fixture.

Chirag Duhan joined Aryan in the quarterfinals after he got the better of Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a marathon contest that lasted over two and a half hours.