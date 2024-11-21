Karan Singh cruises into quarterfinals of ITF Kalaburagi Open

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 21 (PTI) Fourth seeded Indian Karan Singh produced a clinical effort to beat compatriot Nitin Kumar Sinha to enter the quarterfinals of the ITF Kalaburagi Open here on Thursday.

Karan won 6-4 6-3, as three more Indian players sailed into the last eight stage.

Birthday boy and fifth seed Aryan Singh outclassed Manish Sureshkumar 6-3 6-3 while seventh seed Dev Javia overcame Mohammed Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia 5-7 6-2 6-2.

Later Sidharth Rawat prevailed over Indian-American Adhithya Ganesan 6-3 7-6.

However, it was curtains for local man SD Prajwal Dev as Russian Bogdan Bobrov took him in his stride.

The 27-year-old's workmanlike 6-2 6-3 victory over an error-prone Indian powered him into the quarterfinals. He takes on Aryan next.

Later, top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov survived some anxious moments against an indisposed Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan.

The qualifier surprised Sultanov by matching him shot for shot and even taking a 4-3 lead in the opening set.

However, the 25-year-old Indian, who was running a temperature, just didn't have the energy to maintain the tempo.

Gasping for breath, Dheeraj called the doctor on court when down 0-2 in the second set.

Even though he did continue gamely, it was all over bar the shouting as Sultanov took the second set 6-0.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Singles: Round 2: 6-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Anthony Susanto (Ina) 6-3, 6-2; 8-Maxim Zhukov (Rus) beat Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 6-1; 7-Dev Javia beat M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; 2-Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat SD Prajwal Dev 6-2, 6-3; 4-Karan Singh beat Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-3; Sidharth Rawat beat Adhithya Ganesan (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7-0); 1-Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) beat Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan 6-4, 6-0; 5-Aryan Singh beat Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles (Quarters): Nick Chappell (USA)/ Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Yash Chaurasia/ Karan Singh 6-2, 7-5; Siddhant Banthia/ Vishnu Vardhan beat M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina)/ Rishi Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; 1-Egor Agafonov/ Bogdan Borbov (Rus) beat Adhithya Ganesan (USA)/ Aryan Shah 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-7; Rishab Agarwal/ Kabir Hans beat 4-Manish Sureshkumar/ Parikshit Somani 7-5, 6-3.