Karan Singh only Indian to reach semifinals in MSLTA 25K Men’s ITF Tournament

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Karan Singh on Friday defeated Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(6), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the 25K Men’s ITF Tournament here.

The seventh-seeded 21-year-old Karan quelled the challenge of London Olympian Vardhan in one hour 34 minutes.

Vardhan had a set point in the first set but served a double fault to squander the advantage and went down tamely in the second set.

Karan, who ensured himself a top 500 entry in world rankings, will now take on winner of the Bhubaneswar ITF event and second seeded Dalibor Svercina from Czech Republic.

Svercina recorded a one-sided 6-4, 6-0 win over Russia’s Egor Agafonov.

The top seeded Khumoyun Sultanov was given a fight by junior player Adhithya Ganesan from the USA but the player from Uzbekistan won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 with their contest lasting two hours and 25 minutes.

Sultanov will take on fifth seeded Russian Bogdan Bobrov in the semifinal, with the latter taking an hour and 19 minutes to stop the winning run of wildcard entry Nitin Kumar Sinha, winning 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, the pair of Aryan Shah and Adhithya Ganesan shocked top seeds Agafonov and Bobrov 7-6(0),6-1 in the semifinals.

Shah-Ganeshan will meet the second seeds SD Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur of India in the final, who scored 7-5,6-3 win over M Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia and Korean Jang Yunseok.

Results: Singles (quarterfinals): Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) [1] bt Adhithya Ganesan(USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Bogdan Bobrov [5](Rus) bt (WC) Nitin Kumar Sinha (Ind) 6-3, 6-1; Karan Singh (Ind) [7] bt Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) 7-6(6), 6-2; Dalibor Svercina [2](Cze) bt Egor Agafonov [6] 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles (semifinals) Aryan Shah(Ind)/Adhithya Ganesan(USA) bt Egor Agafonov/Bogdan Bobrov [1] 7-6(0),6-1; SD Prajwal Dev/Adil Kalyanpur (Ind) [2] btM Rifqi Fitriadi (INA)/Jang Yunseok (Kor) 7-5, 6-3. PTI DDV KHS