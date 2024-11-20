Karan Singh sails into second round at ITF Kalaburagi Open

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 20 (PTI) Fourth seed Karan Singh of India survived early jitters to beat compatriot Aditya Balsekar to enter the second round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open here on Wednesday.

Karan had to fight hard in the first set before winning it in tie-breaker 7-6 (3), but he found his rhythm in the second set to bag it 6-0 with three service breaks.

Later, local man SD Prajwal Dev recovered well from last evening’s defeat in the doubles with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Japan’s Kazuki Nishiwaki and set up a second-round showdown with second-seeded Bogdan Bobrov of Russia.

After trading breaks early, Prajwal broke Nishiwaki in the sixth and eighth games to take the opening set.

In the second set, the Japanese came back strongly by breaking the Indian in the third game.

But after a momentary lapse in concentration, Prajwal broke right back in the fourth, and again in the sixth game to sail through to the second round.

Barring third-seeded Egor Agafonov’s retirement due to an ankle injury in the second set against Sidharth Rawat, rest of the seeded players sailed through to the second round.

Results: Singles: (Round 1, Indians unless mentioned): SD Prajwal Dev beat Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) 6-2, 6-3; Rishab Agarwal beat Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; 8-Maxim Zhukov (Rus) beat Rishi Reddy 6-2, 7-5; Anthony Susanto (Ina) beat Priyanshu Choudhary 6-1, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (8-6); Sidharth Rawat beat 3-Egor Agafonov (Rus) 6-2, 2-0 (retd.); M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) beat Yuvan Nandal 6-1, 6-4; 4-Karan Singh beat Aditya Balsekar 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; 1-Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) beat Vishnu Vardhan 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; 2-Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat Manas Dhamne 6-2, 6-0; 6-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Pranav Karthik 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 6-4; Adhithya Ganesan (USA) beat Maan Kesharwani 6-0, 6-1. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 KHS