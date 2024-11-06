Karandeep, Kshitij share joint lead in Poona Club Open golf

Pune, Nov 6 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh and Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul fired identical scores of seven-under 64 to end round one as joint leaders at The Poona Club Open golf tournament here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Delhi duo of Rashid Khan and Saarthak Chhibber produced rounds of six-under 65 to be placed joint tied third in the Rs 1 crore event.

Divyansh Dubey, who sank two eagles during his round of 66, was the highest-placed among the Pune-based professionals.

He shared the fifth place along with Chandi Mandir's Chandarjeet Yadav and Bengaluru's M Dharma.

Advertisment

Among the prominent names, TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat carded a 68 to be tied 12th, while local favourite Udayan Mane returned a 72 to be tied 60th.

Karandeep, who was in great driving form, came up with a flawless 64, converting two short birdie putts on the front-nine before driving the green on the par-4 ninth and rolling in a 15-footer for eagle there.

He drove the very next green on the par-4 10th to set up a two-putt for birdie there.

Advertisment

The 25-year-old Asian Tour regular, thereafter, added two more birdies to his card including another 15-feet conversion.

Kshitij made eight birdies and a bogey during his opening round. PTI SSC SSC TAP