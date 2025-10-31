Kareena, Alia, Rashmika among stars cheering India's epic win over Australia in Women’s World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prominent names from the world of showbiz, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Rishab Shetty and Manoj Bajpayee, congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their victory over Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup, calling it a "display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field".

Star cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her career, remaining unbeaten on 127 as India made it to their third World Cup final by halting the Australian juggernaut on Thursday night at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Kareena shared a story on her Instagram handle and said, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls." Alia posted, "Our women in blue did it again. what a match, what a team." "What a team... What a fight. Girls you did it #CWC25," wrote Rashmika on Instagram alongside a photo of the team India from the match.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu hailed the Indian women’s cricket team's win as "iconic".

Keerthy Suresh posted, "What a win, what a chase... This marks #HerStory. Super excited for the finals." Shetty penned a note on his X handle calling it a "thrilling win".

"What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues, that century was pure class," he wrote.

Manoj Bajpayee posted a series of pictures from the match across his social media handles and wrote, "Kamaal kar diya! Into the finals! Pure heart, grit and class from our women in blue. Chasing 339, the highest in women’s ODI history." "A moment that lifts the game and pushes women’s cricket forward in a big way. Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure... Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments. Proud of team India. Wishing them the best of luck for the finals," he added.

Vikrant Massey posted a story on his Instagram, calling Rodrigues' performance "greatest batting displays in the history of cricket".

“One step closer!!! Well played...Thank you @jemimahrodrigues, one of the greatest batting displays in the history of cricket," he wrote.

Varun Dhawan also shared a picture of Rodrigues from the stadium and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "My hero".

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli congratulated the team with a post on his X handle.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the incredible Indian Women’s Cricket Team! Chasing down the highest ever in women’s ODI history with grit and grace, you’ve made the nation proud. On to the final, make history again," he wrote.

Rajkummar Rao called it a "historic win". "Congratulations to our women in blue... we are all so proud of you," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Well played girls. Whatta win #cwc25." Suniel Shetty praised Rodrigues' performance during the match.

"339 ... Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was BIGGER. Jemimah’s unbeaten ton and India’s fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief," he wrote.

Arjun Rampal posted a picture of the match results on his Instagram handle and said the win is a "great moment for women's cricket.

"Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women’s cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025," he wrote.

Others congratulated the the Indian women’s cricket team included Sanya Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan, Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anurag Kashyap.

Chasing a mammoth 339, Jemimah anchored the spirited response with her unbeaten knock as India scored 341/5 in 48.3 overs in reply to Australia's 338 all out.

Rodrigues' knock, her third century and first in a World Cup, was built along with a robust 167-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s).

The win helped India end reigning champions Australia's 15-match unbeaten run in the competition across two editions.

India will take on South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.