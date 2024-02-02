Karnataka beat Andhra, win Nagesh Trophy

Nagpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Karnataka lifted the Nagesh Trophy after defeating Andhra Pradesh by nine wickets in the final of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind here on Friday.

Batting first, Andhra Pradesh posted 237 for five in the allotted 20 overs.

In a thrilling match for the visually impaired cricketers, Karnataka chased down the target of 238 with three balls to spare, reaching 241 for one.

The title clash brought to an end 71 days of relentless cricket, featuring some fine batting and bowling performances by the participating teams.

Sunil Ramesh was named the Player of the Final for his explosive knock of 149 off 67 balls.

Formidable Andhra Pradesh dominated the tournament for a major part before faltering in last hurdle to emerge as the second best team.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 1.04 lakh while the runners-up side got richer by Rs 80,000.

The Player of the Series got Rs 10,000. Player of the match received Rs 3000.