Karnataka dominates Punjab with Smaran's double ton in Ranji trophy

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Punjab skipper Shubman Gill endured a tough day as Karnataka posted a mammoth 475, built around Ravichandran Smaran's maiden first-class double ton that put the hosts firmly in the driver's seat in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match here Friday.

Advertisment

After a poor show with the bat on the opening day, it was another difficult day for Gill on the field as his bowlers failed to apply pressure on the opposition.

Resuming on 199 for 4, overnight batter Smaran dominated proceedings with a superb 277-ball 203, almost single-handedly taking Punjab to the huge total.

Smaran's knock was the highlight of the day, with the next best score being Abhinav Manohar's 34. Smaran anchored the innings as other batters chipped in with useful contributions before Karnataka were bowled out in 122.1 overs.

Advertisment

In their second innings, Punjab were 24 for 2 in 13 overs, and were trailing by 396 runs, with Gill holding the fort at 7 not out from 36 balls, and Jassinder Singh at the crease on zero.

Haryana's Anuj Thakral shines with 6/31 against Bengal ========================================= At Kalyani, Anuj Thakral's brilliant spell of 6/31 helped Haryana dismiss Bengal for 124. The hosts, playing their must-win game, thus conceded a crucial 33-run first innings lead.

Haryana, who were dismissed for 157 in their first innings, reached 158 for 2 at stumps on Day 2, taking a 191-run overall lead.

Advertisment

Himanshu Rana (46) and Nishant Sindhu (26) were at the crease at the close of play.

Ton-up Abhishek and Aryan put UP in control ================================= In Patna, Uttar Pradesh took control with a commanding 417 for 2 on Day 2, having gained a 169-run first-innings lead over Bihar.

Abhishek Goswami was the star, falling just short of a double ton with a blistering 198 off 206 balls, including 29 fours and three sixes.

Advertisment

At stumps, Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 103, with Karan Sharma (37) giving him company.

Bihar had been bowled out for 248 in their first innings.

MP lead by 133 against Kerala ====================== In Thiruvananthapuram, Madhya Pradesh took a 133-run overall lead against Kerala, reaching 140 for 2 in 41 overs, after dismissing Kerala for 167 in 56.2 overs.

Advertisment

Skipper Shubham Sharma (46) and Rajat Patidar (50) anchored the innings, with the MP bowlers, Aryan Pandey (3/31) and Avesh Khan (3/43), doing the damage earlier.

Brief Scores: At Bengaluru: Punjab: 55 & 24-2 in 13 overs (Shubman Gill 7*; Prasidh Krishna 1/4) Karnataka: 475 all out in 122.1 overs (R Smaran 203; Mayank Markande 3/53, Jassinder Singh 3/66) At Kalyani: Haryana: 157 & 158-2 in 44 overs (Himanshu Rana 46*; Mukesh Kumar 1/32) Bengal: 124 all out in 40.2 overs (Abishek Porel 31; Anuj Thakral 6/31) At Patna: Bihar: 248 Uttar Pradesh: 417-2 in 91 overs (Abhishek Goswami 198, Aryan Juyal 103*; Nawaz Khan 1/25) At Thiruvananthapuram: Madhya Pradesh: 160 & 140-2 in 41 overs (Shubham Sharma 46*, Rajat Patidar 50*; MD Nidheesh 1/35) Kerala: 167 all out in 56.2 overs (Salman Nizar 36, Aryan Pandey 3/31, Avesh Khan 3/43). PTI ATK AT