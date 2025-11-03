Karnataka in control, need 10 wickets on final day for innings win over Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) Fast bowling duo of Vidwath Kaverappa (4/42) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/62) shared seven wickets as Karnataka enforced the follow-on after bowling out Kerala for 238 in reply to their 586 for 5 declared on the third day of the Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Monday.

Resuming their innings at 21 for three, Kerala lost wickets at heaps to be bundled out in 95 overs.

The only silver lining for Kerala was Baba Aparajith who made resolute 88 off 159 balls with the help of eight boundaries and four hits over the fence.

Aparajith shared 86 runs for the fifth wicket with skipper Sachin Baby (31 off 82) to take Kerala past 200-run mark.

With a day's play remaining, Kerala still trail Karnataka by 338 runs with the visitors' needing 10 wickets to seal an innings victory.

In their second innings, Kerala were 10 for no loss at the close of play on the penultimate day.

Earlier opting to bat, Karnataka rode on doubles tons from Karun Nair (233) and Ravichandran Smaran (220) to post a mammoth 586 for 5 declared.

In another Group B match in New Chandigarh, opener Suyash Prabhudessai (149 off 222) and Abhinav Tejrana (131 off 140) smashed centuries to guide Goa to 439 for three in reply to Punjab's 325 to take the vital first innings lead.

In Indore, Chandigarh were trailing Madhya Pradesh by 148 runs in their first innings.

In reply to Madhya Pradesh's 384 for 8 declared, Chandigarh made 236 for four at stumps on the third day.

Ankit Kaushik was batting on 59, while Shivam Bhambri (52) and skipper Manan Vohra (52) also made half-centuries.

Medium pacer Aryan Pandey (2/41) and left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (2/90) shared four wickets between them.

Brief Scores: At Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka 586 for 5 decl vs Kerala 238 all out & 10 for no loss.

At Nasik: Saurashtra 165 for one in 50 overs (Harvik Desai 70 not out, Jay Kohli 74 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 1/46) At New Chandigarh: Punjab 325 vs Goa 439 for 3 in 107 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 149, Abhinav Tejrana 131, Manthan Khutkar 86; Ayush Goyal 1/65).

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 384 for 8 decl in 106 overs vs Chandigarh 236 for 4 in 68 overs (Ankit Kaushik 59 not out, Shivam Bhambri 52, Manan Vohra 52; Aryan Pandey 2/41, Kumar Kartikeya 2/90). PTI SSC ATK