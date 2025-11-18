Karnataka, Maharashtra register innings wins to go 1-2 in Group B

Hubballi, Nov 18 (PTI) Spinners Shreyas Gopal and Shikhar Shetty came up with stellar spells as Karnataka trounced Chandigarh by an innings and 185 runs on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Tuesday.

Chandigarh started the day from 72 for four in their first innings, and folded for 222 in their first innings despite skipper Manan Vohra making an unbeaten 106.

Leg-spinner Shreyas (7/73) was the lead act in the destruction of Chandigarh's batting unit in the first innings.

Shetty (2/43) gave him good support, but in the second innings the 20-year-old left-arm spinner assumed the mantle of the leader.

Having conceded a massive first innings lead of 325, Chandigarh had the tough task of batting out a total of five sessions to avoid an innings defeat.

But the visitors faltered in the second innings as well to get bowled out for 140. Shetty (5/61) led Karnataka's bowling with fine support from Shreyas (3/45).

Shetty bowled 11.5 overs non-stop from his end in the second spell to take five wickets conceding 47 runs, after conceding 14 runs in his one over first spell.

Shreyas thus completed a match-haul of 10 for 118 runs.

Karnataka bagged seven points from the match, including a bonus point for an innings win to go atop Group B with 21 points from five matches.

Ravichandran Smaran, who made a double hundred in the match, was named player of the match.

Maharashtra win =========== In another Group B match, Maharashtra inflicted an innings and 92-run defeat on Punjab to leap to second place with 18 points from five matches.

Left-spinner Vicky Ostwal (6/26) and pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar (5/44) were the lead performers for Maharashtra at Mullanpur.

Brief scores: At Hubballi: Karnataka: 547/8 declared in 160 overs beat Chandigarh: 222 all out in 63.2 overs (Manan Vohra 106 not out, Shreyas Gopal 7/73, Shikhar Shetty 2/43) and 143 all out in 33.5 overs (Shivam Bhambri 43; Shikhar Shetty 5/61, Shreyas Gopal 3/45) by an innings and 185 runs.

Karnataka: 7 points; Chandigarh: 0 At Mullanpur: Maharashtra: 350 all out beat Punjab: 151 all out in 58.4 overs (Anmol Malhotra 35; Rajvardhan Hangargkekar 5/44, Rajneesh Gurbani 4/39) and 107 all out in 40.5 overs (Vicky Ostwal 6/26) by an innings and 92 runs.

Maharashtra: 7 points; Chandigarh: 0.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra: 587/7 declared vs Goa: 358 all out in 106.2 overs (Abhinav Tejrana 118, Lalit Yadav 59, Rajsekhar Harikant 69; Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 6/98) and 77/2 in 16.3 overs.

At Indore: Kerala: 281 all out and 218/3 in 62 overs (Sachin Baby 81 batting, Baba Aparajith 85 batting) vs Madhya Pradesh: 192 all out.