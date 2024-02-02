Karnataka slip to 90 for 6 after bundling out Railways for 155 on Day 1

Surat, Feb 2 (PTI) The stuttering Karnataka batters squandered the advantage given by their bowlers, slipping to 90 for six at close of play on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Railways here on Friday.

However, the Karnataka bowlers had a good day in the park, bundling out Railways for 155.

Pacer Vasuki Koushik (3/22) and 17-year-old left-arm spinner Hardik Raj (3/28) derailed Railways.

During their reply, the Karnataka batters’ focus was taken away a bit by the absence of their prolific captain Mayank Agarwal after he was ruled out of this match.

Agarwal could not travel to Surat as he felt burning sensation in his mouth and throat after accidentally consuming a spurious liquid from a pouch during his flight out of Agartala a couple of days back.

He is recovering in Bengaluru.

Without Agarwal’s solid presence, Karnataka top-order caved in against left-arm spinner Akash Pandey, who took three for 21.

Earlier, skipper Pratham Singh made a solid 56 off 131 balls but he could not keep the consistent Karnataka bowlers at bay for long.

Brief Scores: At Surat: Railways 155 all out in 56 overs (Pratham Singh 56, Mohammad Saif 45; Vasuki Koushik 3/22, Hardik Raj 3/28) vs Karnataka 90/6 in 27.5 overs (KV Aneesh 27; Akash Pandey 3/21).

At Povorim: Goa 241 all out in 75.5 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 104, KV Siddharth 69; R Sai Kishore 4/73, S Ajith Ram 3/46) vs Tamil Nadu 20 for no loss in 7 overs.

At Ahmedabad: Tripura 146 all out in 47.4 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 59 not out, Sankar Paul 29; Arzan Nagaswalla 4/47, SA Desai 4/43) vs Gujarat 127/4 in 39.2 overs (Sunpreet Bagga 42; Parvez Sultan 2/36).

At Mohali: Punjab 307/2 in 75 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 132 batting, Prabhsimran Singh 76 batting, Naman Dhir 86) vs Chandigarh. PTI UNG PDS PDS