Karnataka wins National Para-Swimming Championships team title

Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) Karnataka secured the overall title with an impressive 392 points at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championships which concluded here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Maharashtra finished second with 378 points, while Rajasthan took the third spot with 248 points.

The event witnessed participation of 518 swimmers from 28 states, with 360 men and 158 women competing across various categories. Remarkably, 231 of the participants were first-time competitors.

In the individual categories, Mohammed Aasim of Kerala emerged the men's senior champion, showcasing his exceptional skills in the pool.

Advertisment

Ravi Karthik of Andhra Pradesh won the men's junior title, while Revansh of Haryana triumphed in the men's sub-Junior category.

In the women's division, Karnataka's Sharanya clinched the women's senior title. Maharashtra's Saee Pujair won the women's junior championship and Abha Ganesh took home the women's sub-junior title. PTI PDS PDS AH AH