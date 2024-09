Karnataka's Hashika breaks 13-year old record in 400m freestyle swimming

Mangaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Karnataka's Hashika Ramachandra broke a 13-year-old national record in the 400m women's freestyle event at the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships here on Tuesday.

Hashika broke the national record, held previously by Richa Mishra (4:25.76) from Jharkhand, by clocking 4:24.70 minutes. The Men’s 400m saw Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda claim the top spot with a time of 3:56.59 minutes.

Dhanush Suresh, from Tamil Nadu, won gold in the men's 200m breaststroke with a timing of 2:18.85 minutes. Results: Men – 400m Freestyle: Aneesh S Gowda 3:56.59 Dharshan S 4:01.39 Devansh Maheshkumar Parmar 4:01.39 200m Breaststroke: Dhanush Suresh 2:18.85 Manikanta L 2:20.66 Anoop Augustine 2:21.63 100m Backstroke: Akash Mani 56.15 Rishabh Anupam Das 57.28 Vinayak Vijay 57.66 50m Butterfly: B Benedicton Rohit 24.22 Mihir Ambre 24.37 Adhithya Dinesh 24.63 4 x 200m Freestyle: Karnataka (Aneesh S Gowda, Dharshan S, Kartikeyan Nair, Dhakshan S) 7:42.90 RSPB (Sanu Debnath, Devansh Maheshkumar Parmar, M Vasuram, Sathya Sai Krishnan M) 7:47.64 SSCB (Unni Krishnan s, Ronak Nitin Sawant, Ansu Kar, Anand As) 7:50.45 Women – 400m Freestyle: Hashika Ramachandra 4:24.70 (NR) Vritti Agarwal 4:25.09 Bhavya Sachdeva 4:30.94 200m Breaststroke: Thanya Shadakshari 2:40.54 Jyoti Bajirao Pati 2:42.01 Harshitha Jayaram 2:43.48 100m Backstroke: Soubrity Mondal 1:05.51 Pratyasa Ray 1:05.82 Rujuta Prasad Rajadnya 1:06.30 50m Butterfly: Mahi Swetraj 28.33 Manavi Varma 28.67 Rujuta Prasad Rajadnya 28.70. PTI KHS BS BS