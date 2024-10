Kartik secures top-10 finish, India 8th at Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship

Hai Phong (Vietnam), Oct 18 (PTI) Kartik Singh rounded off the week with an even-par 72 to secure a 10th place finish at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship.

The Indian teenager had an eventful round with five birdies, five bogeys and ten pars, totalling 2-under for the week.

India finished eighth in the team competition, with Rohit (77) and Anant Singh Ahlawat (76) tied for 25th.

Vietnam took the top honours in individual and team competitions. Nguyen Anh Minh produced an inspired performance to lead Vietnam to a historic triumph in the 30th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship.

Anh Minh also had the distinction of finishing as the low individual. Over the four days at Vinpearl Hai Phong, he lived up to his billing as the highest-rated player in the 57-strong field at 84th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

With rounds of 71, 67, 71 and a closing 67, Anh Minh finished with a 12-under total of 276. He made only three bogeys all week, two on the opening day and one in round three.

In the individual standings, Anh Minh ended two shots clear of second-placed Australian Declan O’Donovan, who closed with a six-under 66 -- the week's best round.

New Zealand’s Robby Turnbull was third on eight-under 280, followed by Japan's Taishi Moto (281) and Malaysia's Anson Yeo (282).

Staving off the challenges of traditional Asia-Pacific golfing heavyweights Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, the Vietnamese trio of Anh Minh, Le Khanh Hung and Ho Anh Huy wrote their names into the record books with an astounding victory.

Thanks to closing rounds of 67 from Anh Minh and 69 from Anh Huy, Vietnam posted a final-day team score of eight under 136 in the event, in which the best two daily scores in each three-man team are counted.

Khanh Hung, whose 69 on day three proved crucial, signed off with a five-over 77 that was not needed.

With a four-day team aggregate of 20-under 556, Vietnam finished three strokes clear of Japan, the defending champions and 10-time winners of the Nomura Cup. PTI COR AYG TAP