Kartik Singh shines in fading light on opening day of IGPL Delhi NCR

Greater Noida, Sep 17 (PTI) Teenaged golfer Kartik Singh, who made his professional debut just a week ago, produced a solid four-under 68 in a rain-hit opening day to lead by one stroke at the IGPL Invitational Delhi NCR here on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, who was Tied-eighth last week, tackled difficult scoring conditions on a day which saw nearly three-hour interruption due to rain accompanied by threats of lightning.

Kartik, 5-under through 17, finished with a bogey.

Three players, Tushar Pannu, Veer Ganapathy and Aalaap IL were tied for second place at 3-under.

Pannu, a first year professional, fired a bogey free 3-under 69 and last week’s third-place finisher, teenaged Veer Ganapathy, finished birdie-birdie. Aalaap, 4-under through 17, closed with a bogey.

Another left-hander Kartik Sharma finished at 2-under alongside Karandeep Kochhar (70).

Kapil Kumar, who showed up prominently on the leaderboard last week in Chandigarh, was seventh at 71 alongside the experienced Sachin Baisoya.

Last week’s champion, Gaganjeet Bhullar, the consistent M Dharma, new rookie Raghav Chugh, Saarthak Chibber and Pukhraj Singh Gill were tied in ninth place at even par.

Local amateur Arshvant Srivastava, playing his first big event alongside top professionals, showed no signs of nervousness, carding a one-over 73 to emerge as the top amateur at tied-14th, alongside the top women, Amandeep Drall and Durga Nittur.

Three-time winner on the Asian Tour Shiv Kapur, Sunhit Bishnoi and Aman Raj were also tied 14th.