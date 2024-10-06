Kartik Singh top Indian at 18th, China’s Ding wins AAC title Japan

Gotemba (Japan), Oct 6 (PTI) Young golfer Kartik Singh emerged as the top Indian at the 18th position at 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship here on Sunday.

The 14-year-old, who last year became the youngest ever to make the cut at the AAC, shot rounds of 71-67-72-70 for an even par 280.

The other two Indians, who made the cut, played well in the final round.

Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa (68-77-74-67) shot his best of 3-under 67 and Rakshit Dahiya (75, 71, 70, 70) carded an even par 70 for the second straight round. The duo finished 6-over and were Tied-37th.

All of them came back in the morning to finish their third round – Kartik had nine holes left, while the other two had 11 and 12 holes left. Despite the long day at the heavy and rain-soaked Taiheiyo Golf Club, they had a good final day.

Kartik said, “I parred the entire back nine of the thitd round, where I began bogey-bogey and then had 16 pars. In the fourth, my driver did not work well and I was saved by my short game. Still, it was a great experience on a great golf course.” China’s Wenyi Ding won the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after a final-round 67, his fourth consecutive 67 at the par-70 Taiheiyo Club Gotemba. But his 12-under total for a win which gives him exemption into the 2025 Masters and the 2025 Open, saw him face a major dilemma.

Before the event, he had said he would turn pro even if he won the event, but once the emotional win had been achieved he seemed to be wavering.

He said, “It is now a problem. I want to turn pro because I can get a DP World Tour card, but this is a big chance.” He will soon need to take that call, though before the event he maintained he would become a pro and even forfeit the two major exemptions.

Ding is set to get a card from the DPWT because of a newly instituted Global Amateur Pathway (GAP) by the DPWT.

This June the DPWT announced the GAP by which the highest ranked eligible male player receive the first-ever DPWT Tour Card under the programme.

The player should not be a current NCAA Division I (US) college golf player and be 20 years at the end of the ranking year. Ding at No.5 is the highest eligible player and turns 20 next month. PTI Cor ATK