Kartik stays inside top-10 at Nomura Cup

Hai Phong (Vietnam), Oct 16 (PTI) Indian teenager Kartik Singh shot an even par 72 in the second round to stay inside top-10 at the halfway stage of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for Nomura Cup.

The 14-year-old, who is India's top world ranked player and was part of the junior Presidents Cup’s International team, had four birdies against three bogeys in the first round and had two birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

He was 1-under for 36 holes and lying tied-10th. Kartik is one of the 10 players under par after two rounds in the 57-player field.

Japan’s Masayuki Yamashita (71-65) and Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Minh (71-65) were tied for the top spot. Three players, Kiwis Joshua Bai and Robby Turnbull and Australian Declan O’Donovan were tied for third place at 4-under total.

Among the other Indian players, Anant Singh Ahlawat (75-74) was T-24th and Rohit (74-76) was T-27th.

In the 19-nation team competition, the Indian team was placed eighth at 3-over. Japan topped the charts at 10-under with Vietnam second at 8-under and tied with New Zealand after the second round of the 2024 Nomura Cup at Vinpearl Hai Phong. PTI Corr AT AT